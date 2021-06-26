Cancel
Lexington, KY

Save $0.26 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Lexington

Lexington Bulletin
Lexington Bulletin
 14 days ago
(LEXINGTON, KY) Gas prices vary across in the Lexington area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 1063 E New Circle Rd . Regular there was listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Minit Mart at 930 S Broadway St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.92.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club

1063 E New Circle Rd , Lexington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$3.01
$--

Costco

1500 Fitzgerald Ct, Lexington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.73
$--
$3.05
$--

Lex Express

176 W New Circle Rd, Lexington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$2.99

Speedway

716 N Broadway, Lexington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$3.11
$3.36
$3.09

Thorntons

802 N Broadway St, Lexington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.76
$--
$3.44
$3.09

Murphy USA

2353 Grey Lag Way, Lexington
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.07
$3.37
$3.06

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

