Toledo gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.35 per gallon

(TOLEDO, OH) According to Toledo gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.35 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 3425 W Central Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Mobil at 1201 Dorr St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.00.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 3425 W Central Ave, Toledo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ 3.29 $ 3.09

Sunoco (S&G) 1855 Woodville Rd, Oregon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.35

S&G 2062 Woodville Rd, Oregon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

American Petroleum 5001 Douglas Rd, Toledo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ 3.22 $ 3.52 $ -- card card $ 2.90 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ --

S&G 2515 W Laskey Rd, Toledo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.87 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ -- card card $ 2.92 $ 3.30 $ 3.60 $ --

S&G 1301 W Sylvania Ave, Toledo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.15 $ 3.75 $ -- card card $ 2.89 $ 3.15 $ 3.75 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.