Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toledo, OH

Toledo gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.35 per gallon

Posted by 
Toledo News Watch
Toledo News Watch
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M2Sbw_0ag1l9Qe00

(TOLEDO, OH) According to Toledo gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.35 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 3425 W Central Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.84 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Mobil at 1201 Dorr St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.00.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco

3425 W Central Ave, Toledo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.84
$--
$3.29
$3.09

Sunoco (S&G)

1855 Woodville Rd, Oregon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$3.35

S&G

2062 Woodville Rd, Oregon
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.85
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--

American Petroleum

5001 Douglas Rd, Toledo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.85
$3.22
$3.52
$--
card
card$2.90
$3.27
$3.57
$--

S&G

2515 W Laskey Rd, Toledo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.87
$3.25
$3.55
$--
card
card$2.92
$3.30
$3.60
$--

S&G

1301 W Sylvania Ave, Toledo
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.89
$3.15
$3.75
$--
card
card$2.89
$3.15
$3.75
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Toledo News Watch

Toledo News Watch

Toledo, OH
310
Followers
272
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

With Toledo News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toledo, OH
Traffic
Local
Ohio Traffic
City
Toledo, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fuel Prices#Cheapest#Mobil
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
News Break
Costco
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden warns Putin on Russian ransomware attacks

President Biden spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday and urged him to take action to disrupt criminal groups operating in Russia that are behind recent ransomware attacks in the United States. Biden also warned that the U.S. would “take any necessary action to defend its people...
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

U.S. military says withdrawal from Afghanistan 90 percent complete

As the Taliban make significant territorial gains in northern Afghanistan, the U.S. military said Tuesday its exit from the country is more than 90 percent complete. The U.S. Central Command in a statement said the U.S. had officially handed over seven facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense. It comes...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

The U.S. just experienced its hottest June on record

In 127 years of record-keeping, the United States was never this hot in June. Blistering and record-setting heat waves on both the West Coast and the East Coast made last month the hottest June in U.S. history, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. As the Earth continues to...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The art of Hunter Biden's latest deal

Just when we had said good riddance to four years of family dealing during the Trump era, Hunter Biden turns up like a bad penny. That howling you hear in the distance is the Fox newsroom erupting in uproarious glee. According to an article in The Washington Post, Hunter Biden...

Comments / 0

Community Policy