Columbia gas at $2.52 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(COLUMBIA, SC) Depending on where you fill up in Columbia, you could be saving up to $0.47 per gallon on gas.

CITGO at 1760 Airport Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.52 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 2501 Forest Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.77 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

CITGO 1760 Airport Blvd, Cayce

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.52 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Spinx 7232 Garners Ferry Rd, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.59 $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.05

Sam's Club 5426 Forest Dr, Forest Acres

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ -- $ 2.89 $ --

Shell 4805 Garners Ferry Rd, Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.63 $ 2.98 $ 3.33 $ 2.79 card card $ 2.69 $ 3.04 $ 3.39 $ 2.85

Walmart 1355 Knox Abbott Dr, Cayce

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.64 $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ 2.79 card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ -- $ 2.77

Speedway 1400 Augusta Rd, West Columbia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.