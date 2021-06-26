Columbia gas at $2.52 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(COLUMBIA, SC) Depending on where you fill up in Columbia, you could be saving up to $0.47 per gallon on gas.
CITGO at 1760 Airport Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.52 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 2501 Forest Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.77 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.52
$--
$--
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.59
$2.89
$3.19
$2.99
|card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$3.05
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$--
$2.89
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.63
$2.98
$3.33
$2.79
|card
card$2.69
$3.04
$3.39
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.64
$2.84
$3.14
$2.79
|card
card$2.64
$--
$--
$2.77
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.65
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.