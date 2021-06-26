Save $0.80 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in West Palm Beach

(WEST PALM BEACH, FL) Depending on where you fill up in West Palm Beach, you could be saving up to $0.80 per gallon on gas.

Chevron at 3066 N Military Trl was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 1921 Okeechobee Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.96 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Chevron 3066 N Military Trl, West Palm Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 2.99 $ --

Sam's Club 4295 45Th St, West Palm Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ 3.04 $ --

RaceTrac 2970 N Military Tr, West Palm Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.15 $ 3.48 $ 3.05

Murphy USA 1050 N Military Trl, West Palm Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.15 $ 3.46 $ 3.01

Speedway 6840 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ 3.14 $ 3.37 $ 3.08

Speedway 5019 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.86 $ 3.22 $ 3.38 $ 3.08

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.