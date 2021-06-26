Spokane gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(SPOKANE, WA) Depending on where you fill up in Spokane, you could be saving up to $0.46 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at nomnom at 2103 W Northwest Blvd. Regular there was listed at $3.23 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.69 at Chevron at 4615 N Division St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Spokane area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.39 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

nomnom 2103 W Northwest Blvd, Spokane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.27 $ 3.39 $ 3.57 $ 3.35 card card $ 3.23 $ 3.43 $ 3.57 $ 3.35

nomnom 1503 E Illinois Ave, Spokane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Mobil 3158 E 17Th Ave, Spokane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.27 $ 3.45 $ 3.63 $ -- card card $ 3.33 $ 3.51 $ 3.69 $ --

Costco 5601 E Sprague Ave, Spokane Valley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ -- $ 3.47 $ --

nomnom 4807 W Nine Mile Rd, Spokane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.31 $ -- $ -- $ 3.31 card card $ 3.27 $ -- $ -- $ 3.31

City Fuel 2508 W Northwest Blvd, Spokane

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.