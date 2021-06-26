Spokane gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(SPOKANE, WA) Depending on where you fill up in Spokane, you could be saving up to $0.46 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at nomnom at 2103 W Northwest Blvd. Regular there was listed at $3.23 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.69 at Chevron at 4615 N Division St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Spokane area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.39 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.27
$3.39
$3.57
$3.35
|card
card$3.23
$3.43
$3.57
$3.35
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.27
$--
$--
$3.39
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.27
$3.45
$3.63
$--
|card
card$3.33
$3.51
$3.69
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.27
$--
$3.47
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.31
$--
$--
$3.31
|card
card$3.27
$--
$--
$3.31
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.29
$--
$--
$3.29
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.