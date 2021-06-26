Santa Ana gas at $3.64 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(SANTA ANA, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Santa Ana, you could be saving up to $1.15 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 11000 Garden Grove Blvd. Regular there was listed at $3.64 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.79 at Shell at 2331 E Katella Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:35 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.21 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 11000 Garden Grove Blvd, Garden Grove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.64 $ -- $ 3.97 $ --

Costco 17900 Newhope St, Fountain Valley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.64 $ -- $ 3.98 $ --

Sam's Club 17099 Brookhurst St, Fountain Valley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.64 $ -- $ 3.97 $ 3.73

Gasco 220 W 17Th St, Santa Ana

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 card card $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 4.19

Anthem Oil 13152 Garden Grove Blvd, Garden Grove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 3.89 card card $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 3.99

OC Gas 10602 Westminster Ave, Garden Grove

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 3.95 $ 4.05 $ -- card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ 4.15 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.