Grand Rapids gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.23 per gallon

(GRAND RAPIDS, MI) Depending on where you fill up in Grand Rapids, you could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon on gas.

Admiral at 4219 Kalamazoo Ave Se was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 248 Cherry St Sw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.17.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Grand Rapids area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.07 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Admiral 4219 Kalamazoo Ave Se, Grand Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ --

Speedway 4384 Kalamazoo Ave Se, Kentwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.18

Meijer 2900 Kalamazoo Ave Se, Grand Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.29

Speedway 4404 Eastern Ave Se, Kentwood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.28 $ 3.58 $ 3.18

Sunoco 1 Hall St Sw, Grand Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ 3.35 $ -- $ --

Marathon 1617 Eastern Ave Se, Grand Rapids

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.