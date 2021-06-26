Grand Rapids gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.23 per gallon
(GRAND RAPIDS, MI) Depending on where you fill up in Grand Rapids, you could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon on gas.
Admiral at 4219 Kalamazoo Ave Se was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 248 Cherry St Sw, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.17.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Grand Rapids area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.07 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.54
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.54
$3.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.25
$3.55
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.28
$3.58
$3.18
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$3.35
$--
$--
|card
card$2.99
$3.35
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.69
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.