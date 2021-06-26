Knoxville gas at $2.68 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(KNOXVILLE, TN) According to Knoxville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 2920 Knoxville Center Dr was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at CITGO at 2230 John Sevier Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.98.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.86.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 2920 Knoxville Center Dr , Knoxville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ 3.03 $ 2.89

Murphy USA 3019 Kinzel Way, Knoxville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ 3.01 $ -- $ 2.97

Walmart Neighborhood Market 3106 Mckamey Rd, Knoxville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 2.97 $ 3.22 $ 2.77

Murphy USA 120 Green Rd, Knoxville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.00 $ 3.25 $ 2.99

Kwik Pantry 1198 Magnolia Ave, Knoxville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ --

BJ's 2310 Magnolia Ave, Knoxville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.