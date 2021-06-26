This is the cheapest gas in Stockton right now
(STOCKTON, CA) According to Stockton gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.01 per gallon on gas.
Shop and Go at 4511 Pacific Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.78 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at 76 at 2701 W March Ln, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.79.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Stockton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.09 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.78
$3.88
$--
$--
|card
card$3.88
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.78
$--
$4.08
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.79
$3.99
$4.09
$3.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.83
$4.15
$4.45
$3.99
|card
card$3.93
$4.25
$4.55
$4.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.83
$4.01
$4.11
$--
|card
card$3.93
$4.11
$4.21
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.85
$4.10
$--
$--
|card
card$--
$--
$4.35
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.