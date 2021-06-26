This is the cheapest gas in Stockton right now

(STOCKTON, CA) According to Stockton gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.01 per gallon on gas.

Shop and Go at 4511 Pacific Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.78 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at 76 at 2701 W March Ln, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Stockton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.09 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Shop and Go 4511 Pacific Ave, Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.78 $ 3.88 $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.88 $ -- $ -- $ --

Costco 1616 E Hammer Ln, Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.78 $ -- $ 4.08 $ --

Pershing Gas For Less 4445 N Pershing Ave, Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 3.79

National 713 N El Dorado St, Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.83 $ 4.15 $ 4.45 $ 3.99 card card $ 3.93 $ 4.25 $ 4.55 $ 4.09

Sinclair 1901 S El Dorado St, Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.83 $ 4.01 $ 4.11 $ -- card card $ 3.93 $ 4.11 $ 4.21 $ --

A&A Gas 16 E Harding Way, Stockton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.85 $ 4.10 $ -- $ -- card card $ -- $ -- $ 4.35 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.