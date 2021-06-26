Save up to $0.36 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Richmond

(RICHMOND, VA) Depending on where you fill up in Richmond, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at CITGO at 3109 Williamsburg Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.05 at 7-Eleven at 4700 Walmsley Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Richmond area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.94 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

CITGO 3109 Williamsburg Rd, Richmond

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.12 $ 3.48 $ 2.85

Valero 3050 Williamsburg Rd, Richmond

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.11 $ 3.47 $ --

Sunoco 3301 Williamsburg Rd, Richmond

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Walmart Neighborhood Market 5221 Brook Rd, Richmond

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 2.79

Valero 2003 Williamsburg Rd, Richmond

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.57 $ --

Exxon 5024 Brook Rd, Richmond

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.