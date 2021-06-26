Save up to $0.36 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Richmond
(RICHMOND, VA) Depending on where you fill up in Richmond, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at CITGO at 3109 Williamsburg Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.05 at 7-Eleven at 4700 Walmsley Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Richmond area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.94 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$3.12
$3.48
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.11
$3.47
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.57
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.19
$3.59
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.