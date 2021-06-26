Here’s the cheapest gas in Baton Rouge Saturday

(BATON ROUGE, LA) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Baton Rouge area offering savings of $0.70 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 10000 Dawnadele Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.39 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Chevron at 7930 Jefferson Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.66 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 10000 Dawnadele Ave, Baton Rouge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.39 $ -- $ 2.59 $ --

Exxon 4527 Perkins Rd, Baton Rouge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.46 $ 2.81 $ 3.21 $ 2.63 card card $ 2.52 $ 2.87 $ 3.27 $ 2.69

Circle K 3676 Government St, Baton Rouge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.54 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.55 $ 2.90 $ 3.20 $ 2.79

RaceTrac 8008 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ 2.89 $ 3.15 $ 2.95

Easy Stop Food Mart 2712 Florida Blvd, Baton Rouge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ 2.98 $ 3.29 $ --

Shell 7475 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ 2.93 $ 3.33 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.