Gas savings: The cheapest station in New Orleans

(NEW ORLEANS, LA) Gas prices vary across in the New Orleans area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.69 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 3900 Dublin St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.41 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Midcity Service Station at 4400 S Carrollton Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.1.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.68 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 3900 Dublin St, New Orleans

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.41 $ -- $ 2.74 $ --

Sam's Club 3900 Airline Dr, Metairie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.41 $ -- $ 2.73 $ --

Sam's Club 1527 Manhattan Blvd, Harvey

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.46 $ -- $ 2.73 $ --

Discount-N-Out 6050 Chef Menteur Hwy, New Orleans

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

Discount Zone 6711 Chef Menteur Hwy, New Orleans

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

Tex Mart Gas Station 6757 Chef Menteur Hwy, New Orleans

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.