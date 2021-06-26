Honolulu gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(HONOLULU, HI) According to Honolulu gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.57 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 520 Alakawa St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.49 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 520 Ward Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.06.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Honolulu area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.93 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 520 Alakawa St, Iwilei

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ -- $ 3.79 $ --

AAFES 880 Aliamanu Dr, Aliamanu

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.62 $ 3.83 $ 3.93 $ --

AAFES Bldg 550, Fort Shafter

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.63 $ 3.83 $ 3.93 $ --

NEX Bldg 71 Radford Dr, Pearl Harbor

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.63 $ 3.83 $ 3.93 $ --

AAFES Bldg 1760 Kuntz Ave, Hickam AFB

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.63 $ 3.85 $ 3.95 $ --

Aloha 215 S Vineyard Blvd, Honolulu

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.73 $ 3.98 $ 4.28 $ -- card card $ 3.83 $ 4.08 $ 4.38 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.