Honolulu gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(HONOLULU, HI) According to Honolulu gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.57 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 520 Alakawa St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.49 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 520 Ward Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.06.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Honolulu area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.93 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.49
$--
$3.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.62
$3.83
$3.93
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.63
$3.83
$3.93
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.63
$3.83
$3.93
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.63
$3.85
$3.95
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.73
$3.98
$4.28
$--
|card
card$3.83
$4.08
$4.38
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.