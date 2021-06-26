Save $0.32 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Wichita
(WICHITA, KS) Depending on where you fill up in Wichita, you could be saving up to $0.32 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 9700 E Kellogg Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.57 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at QuikTrip at 1010 E Douglas Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Wichita area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.84 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.57
$--
$2.82
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.57
$--
$2.82
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$--
$2.63
$2.83
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$3.14
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$3.09
$3.24
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.