Save $0.32 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Wichita

(WICHITA, KS) Depending on where you fill up in Wichita, you could be saving up to $0.32 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 9700 E Kellogg Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.57 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at QuikTrip at 1010 E Douglas Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Wichita area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.84 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 9700 E Kellogg Ave, Wichita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.57 $ -- $ 2.82 $ 2.89

Sam's Club 3415 N Rock Rd, Wichita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.57 $ -- $ 2.82 $ --

Sam's Club 6200 W Kellogg St, Wichita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ --

Jump Start 7115 W 13Th St N, Wichita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ 2.63 $ 2.83

Midway Oil 3448 W Douglas Ave, Wichita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ --

Phamily Express 1203 E Pawnee Ave, Wichita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ 3.09 $ 3.24 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.