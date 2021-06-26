Cancel
Wichita, KS

Save $0.32 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Wichita

Wichita Bulletin
 14 days ago
(WICHITA, KS) Depending on where you fill up in Wichita, you could be saving up to $0.32 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 9700 E Kellogg Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.57 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at QuikTrip at 1010 E Douglas Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Wichita area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.84 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco

9700 E Kellogg Ave, Wichita
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.57
$--
$2.82
$2.89

Sam's Club

3415 N Rock Rd, Wichita
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.57
$--
$2.82
$--

Sam's Club

6200 W Kellogg St, Wichita
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.67
$--
$--
$--

Jump Start

7115 W 13Th St N, Wichita
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.68
$--
$2.63
$2.83

Midway Oil

3448 W Douglas Ave, Wichita
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.71
$3.14
$3.39
$--

Phamily Express

1203 E Pawnee Ave, Wichita
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.74
$3.09
$3.24
$2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:01 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Wichita Bulletin

Wichita Bulletin

ABOUT

With Wichita Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

