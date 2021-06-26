Here’s the cheapest gas in Tulsa Saturday

(TULSA, OK) Depending on where you fill up in Tulsa, you could be saving up to $0.37 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 4420 S Sheridan Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.51 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.88 at CITGO at 6336 S Peoria Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.78.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 4420 S Sheridan Rd, Tulsa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.51 $ -- $ 2.92 $ --

Independent 223 S Utica Ave, Tulsa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

R & R Quick Stop 6110 S Peoria Ave, Tulsa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ --

Minute Mart 4021 S Harvard Ave, Tulsa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 2.80 $ 2.95 $ 2.83

Fuel Right 4826 E 33Rd St, Tulsa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 2.87 $ 3.00 $ 3.05

Conoco 3344 E 31St St, Tulsa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ 3.17 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:32 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.