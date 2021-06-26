Save up to $1.14 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Riverside

(RIVERSIDE, CA) Depending on where you fill up in Riverside, you could be saving up to $1.14 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Speedway at 6970 Van Buren Blvd. Regular there was listed at $3.85 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.99 at Chevron at 3304 14Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:33 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $4.18.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Speedway 6970 Van Buren Blvd, Riverside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ 4.05 $ 4.15 $ 3.95

Fastrip 10306 Arlington Ave, Riverside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.85 $ 4.03 $ 4.13 $ 3.89 card card $ 3.95 $ 4.13 $ 4.23 $ 3.99

ARCO 5599 Mission Blvd, Rubidoux

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.87 $ 4.07 $ 4.17 $ --

ARCO 2222 Main St, Riverside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.87 $ 4.07 $ 4.17 $ 3.79

Rialto Travel Center 3610 S Riverside Ave, Bloomington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.87 $ 4.07 $ 4.17 $ 3.99 card card $ 3.87 $ 4.07 $ 4.17 $ 4.09

ARCO 1360 W Blaine St, Riverside

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 3.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.