Pompano Beach gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(POMPANO BEACH, FL) Gas prices vary across in the Pompano Beach area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.76 per gallon.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 1800 W Sample Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.49 at Marathon at 4353 N Ocean Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Pompano Beach area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.94 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$--
$3.09
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$--
$3.11
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.87
$3.19
$3.49
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.