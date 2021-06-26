Nashville gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(NASHVILLE, TN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Nashville area offering savings of $1.01 per gallon.
Marathon at 601 Murfreesboro Pike was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Pure at 4663 Trousdale Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Nashville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.92 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$3.29
$3.33
$2.93
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.68
$3.08
$3.48
$2.76
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.29
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.77
$3.07
$3.37
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.