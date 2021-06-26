Nashville gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(NASHVILLE, TN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Nashville area offering savings of $1.01 per gallon.

Marathon at 601 Murfreesboro Pike was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Pure at 4663 Trousdale Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Nashville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.92 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Marathon 601 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 3.29 $ 3.33 $ 2.93

Exxon 3144 Dickerson Pk, Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 3.08 $ 3.48 $ 2.76

Speedway 710 Murfreesboro Rd, Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.19

Mapco 553 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Kwik Sak 3121 Clarksville Pike, Nashville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ --

Mapco 2406 Elm Hill Pike, Donelson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.