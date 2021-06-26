This is the cheapest gas in Virginia Beach right now

(VIRGINIA BEACH, VA) Gas prices vary across in the Virginia Beach area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.51 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 3345 Virginia Beach Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.68 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Shell at 1085 Virginia Beach Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.94 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 3345 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ 2.89 $ --

Kroger 3330 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.83 $ 3.13 $ 3.38 $ 2.93

Kroger 1800 Republic Rd, Virginia Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.17 $ 3.52 $ 2.93

CITGO 1405 N Great Neck Rd, Virginia Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ --

7-Eleven 1672 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.33 $ 3.73 $ 2.94

Wawa 1700 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.35 $ 3.57 $ 2.94

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.