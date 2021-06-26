Here’s the cheapest gas in Salt Lake City Saturday

(SALT LAKE CITY, UT) Depending on where you fill up in Salt Lake City, you could be saving up to $0.48 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sam's Club at 1905 S 300 W. Regular there was listed at $3.11 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.59 at Chevron at 1111 E 3300 S, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.46.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sam's Club 1905 S 300 W, Salt Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.11 $ -- $ 3.41 $ --

Costco 1818 S 300 W, Salt Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ -- $ 3.47 $ 3.35

Costco 3747 Constitution Blvd, West Valley City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.17 $ -- $ 3.49 $ --

Maverik 1290 S. Wallace Road, SaltLake

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.27 $ 3.47 $ 3.67 $ 3.39

Sapp Brothers 1953 California Ave, Salt Lake City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.28 $ -- $ 3.74 $ 3.53

Speedway 3301 S 2300 E, East Millcreek

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.34 $ 3.54 $ 3.64 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.