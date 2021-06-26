Rochester gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(ROCHESTER, NY) According to Rochester gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.51 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 335 Westfall Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.73 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 1886 Monroe Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.24.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.05 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 335 Westfall Rd, Rochester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ -- $ 3.19 $ 2.99

Walmart 1200 Marketplace Dr, Rochester

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 3.19 $ 3.13 $ --

BJ's 400 Jay Scutti Blvd, Henrietta

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ 3.15 $ --

BJ's 300 Bellwood Dr, Greece

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.19 $ --

Sunoco 480 Plank Rd, Penfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ --

Marathon 1617 Penfield Rd, Penfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.13 $ 3.43 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.