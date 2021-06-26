Rochester gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(ROCHESTER, NY) According to Rochester gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.51 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 335 Westfall Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.73 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 1886 Monroe Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.24.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.05 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$--
$3.19
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.73
$3.19
$3.13
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$3.15
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$3.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.89
$3.19
$3.39
$--
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$3.13
$3.43
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.