Raleigh gas at $2.69 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(RALEIGH, NC) According to Raleigh gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on gas.

Sam's Club at 2537 S Saunders St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 3310 Olympia Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.05.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.90.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 2537 S Saunders St, Raleigh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 2.99 $ --

Costco 2838 Wake Forest Rd, Raleigh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ 2.99 $ --

Murphy USA 1450 N New Hope Rd, Raleigh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.18

Circle K 3948 New Bern Ave, Raleigh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ 3.09 $ 3.46 $ --

Shell 4713 New Bern Ave, Raleigh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ 3.09 $ 3.46 $ 3.29

Speedway 1741 Trawick Rd, Raleigh

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ 3.02 $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.