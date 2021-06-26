This is the cheapest gas in Birmingham right now

(BIRMINGHAM, AL) Depending on where you fill up in Birmingham, you could be saving up to $0.62 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sam's Club at 201 Lakeshore Pkwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.47 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Texaco at 400 19Th St S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.81.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Sam's Club 201 Lakeshore Pkwy, Homewood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.47 $ -- $ 2.83 $ --

Murphy Express 1341 Walker Chapel Rd, Fultondale

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.63 $ 2.93 $ 3.13 $ 2.95

CITGO 4701 5Th Ave S, Birmingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Marathon 4607 5Th Ave S, Birmingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Murphy Express 7740 Crestwood Blvd, Birmingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ 2.95 $ 3.36 $ 2.99

Exxon 1685 Montclair Rd, Birmingham

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ 3.02 $ 3.42 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.