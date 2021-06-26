Where's the cheapest gas in Omaha?
(OMAHA, NE) According to Omaha gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.74 per gallon on gas.
BP at 11955 Pacific St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.55 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mega Saver at 8928 Maple St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.87 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.55
$2.85
$3.25
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.55
$2.55
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.55
$--
$3.02
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$--
$3.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$2.64
$3.04
$3.02
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.64
$2.84
$3.24
$3.05
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.