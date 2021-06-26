Where's the cheapest gas in Omaha?

(OMAHA, NE) According to Omaha gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.74 per gallon on gas.

BP at 11955 Pacific St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.55 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mega Saver at 8928 Maple St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.87 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

BP 11955 Pacific St, Omaha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ 2.85 $ 3.25 $ --

Mega Saver 12005 Pacific St, Omaha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ 2.55 $ 3.39 $ --

Costco 12200 W Dodge Rd, Omaha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ -- $ 3.02 $ --

QuikTrip 8727 Maple St, Omaha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ 3.29 $ --

Murphy Express 9810 Redick Ave, Omaha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.64 $ 3.04 $ 3.02

BP 9645 Ida St, Omaha

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.84 $ 3.24 $ 3.05

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.