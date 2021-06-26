Gas savings: The cheapest station in Bakersfield
(BAKERSFIELD, CA) According to Bakersfield gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.40 per gallon on gas.
Central Cali Deli & Grocery at 801 E California Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.51 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 5201 Olive Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.91.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.01 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.51
$3.99
$4.09
$3.89
|card
card$3.61
$4.09
$4.19
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.53
$3.63
$3.73
$3.57
|card
card$3.63
$3.73
$3.83
$3.67
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.57
$3.37
$3.49
$3.53
|card
card$3.67
$3.47
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.65
$--
$3.85
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.67
$3.87
$3.97
$--
|card
card$3.77
$3.97
$4.07
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.69
$3.89
$4.09
$--
|card
card$3.79
$3.99
$4.19
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.