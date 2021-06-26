Gas savings: The cheapest station in Bakersfield

(BAKERSFIELD, CA) According to Bakersfield gas price data, you could be saving up to $1.40 per gallon on gas.

Central Cali Deli & Grocery at 801 E California Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.51 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 5201 Olive Dr, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.91.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.01 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Central Cali Deli & Grocery 801 E California Ave, Bakersfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.51 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 3.89 card card $ 3.61 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 3.99

Fastrip 805 34Th St, Bakersfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.53 $ 3.63 $ 3.73 $ 3.57 card card $ 3.63 $ 3.73 $ 3.83 $ 3.67

V-Red 800 34Th St, Bakersfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.57 $ 3.37 $ 3.49 $ 3.53 card card $ 3.67 $ 3.47 $ 3.59 $ --

Costco 4900 Panama Ln, Bakersfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ -- $ 3.85 $ --

Fastrip Fuel & Howard's 1332 Bernard St, Bakersfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.67 $ 3.87 $ 3.97 $ -- card card $ 3.77 $ 3.97 $ 4.07 $ --

Varsity 2023 Baker St, Bakersfield

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.69 $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ -- card card $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.