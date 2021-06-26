Save up to $0.94 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Fresno

(FRESNO, CA) Gas prices vary across in the Fresno area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.94 per gallon.

Costco at 2270 Clovis Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.65 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1350 Fresno St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.59.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fresno area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $4.05 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 2270 Clovis Ave, Clovis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.65 $ -- $ 4.05 $ --

Penny Wise 1536 E Belmont Ave, Fresno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 3.95 card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 4.05

Bag-O-Bag 4205 E Olive Ave, Fresno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.79 card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.89

Pic n Go 138 N Maple Ave, Fresno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ -- card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.29 $ --

Central Gas 2145 N Blackstone Ave, Fresno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ -- card card $ 3.89 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ --

Beacon 5190 E Olive Ave, Fresno

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.79 $ 4.11 $ 4.21 $ 3.99 card card $ 3.97 $ 4.21 $ 4.41 $ 4.11

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.