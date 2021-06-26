Colorado Springs gas at $3.09 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(COLORADO SPRINGS, CO) According to Colorado Springs gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Gas + Grass at 1705 W Uintah St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 701 N Union Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.45.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Colorado Springs area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.33 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.79
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.09
$--
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$3.19
$3.64
$--
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.49
$3.79
$3.21
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.