Colorado Springs gas at $3.09 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(COLORADO SPRINGS, CO) According to Colorado Springs gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.36 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Gas + Grass at 1705 W Uintah St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.09 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 701 N Union Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.45.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Colorado Springs area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.33 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Gas + Grass 1705 W Uintah St, Colorado Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.79 $ --

Gas + Grass 1003 N Academy Blvd , Colorado Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.79 $ --

Green Crest Center 3725 Van Teylingen Dr, Colorado Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ --

Costco 5050 N Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.49 $ --

Valero 3808 E La Salle St, Colorado Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.19 $ 3.64 $ -- $ 3.25

Sinclair 1901 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.21

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.