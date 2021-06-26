Kansas City gas at $2.59 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(KANSAS CITY, MO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Kansas City area offering savings of $0.40 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Minit Mart at 1203 Armour Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.59 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Phillips 66 at 701 Central Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Minit Mart 1203 Armour Rd, North Kansas City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 3.04 $ -- $ 2.94

Costco 241 E Linwood Blvd, Kansas City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ 3.09 $ --

Minit Mart 4400 Ne Antioch Rd, Kansas City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ --

Minit Mart 4430 Ne Chouteau Trfy, Kansas City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ --

7-Eleven 3201 Independence Ave, Kansas City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.04 $ 3.23 $ 2.99

Sinclair 1215 Armour Rd, North Kansas City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.70 $ 2.81 $ -- $ 2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:44 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.