Buffalo gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $125.21 per gallon
(BUFFALO, NY) According to Buffalo gas price data, you could be saving up to $125.21 per gallon on gas.
Coastal at 350 Broadway was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Gales at 302 Gilmore Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $128.1.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:34 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $16.13 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$2.99
$3.19
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.19
$3.29
$--
|card
card$3.09
$3.29
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.15
$3.35
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.99
$3.14
$3.29
$--
|card
card$3.04
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.