Washington gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.10 per gallon
(WASHINGTON, DC) Depending on where you fill up in Washington, you could be saving up to $1.10 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 2441 Market St Ne. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.89 at Exxon at 6100 Macarthur Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Washington area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.10 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$3.15
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.29
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.08
$3.48
$3.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.34
$3.59
$3.15
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.