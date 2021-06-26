Washington gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $1.10 per gallon

(WASHINGTON, DC) Depending on where you fill up in Washington, you could be saving up to $1.10 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 2441 Market St Ne. Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.89 at Exxon at 6100 Macarthur Blvd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Washington area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.10 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 2441 Market St Ne, Washington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.15 $ --

CITGO 3820 Minnesota Ave Ne, Washington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ --

AAFES 204 Pershing Dr Bldg 441, Fort Myer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.08 $ 3.48 $ 3.15

Power Fuel 2758 Washington Blvd, Arlington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Liberty 2717 N Pershing Dr, Arlington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Speedway 3299 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.34 $ 3.59 $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:37 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.