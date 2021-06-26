Oklahoma City gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(OKLAHOMA CITY, OK) Depending on where you fill up in Oklahoma City, you could be saving up to $0.55 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, CM Food Mart at 6201 Nw 10Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.49 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Conoco at 7308 N May Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Oklahoma City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.71 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

CM Food Mart 6201 Nw 10Th St, Oklahoma City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sam's Club 4201 N May Ave, Oklahoma City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.53 $ -- $ 2.75 $ 2.77

Convenience J 4844 Nw 23Rd St, Oklahoma City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.55 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Fuel-A-Rama 3301 N Pennsylvania Ave, Oklahoma City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 2700 Ne 10Th St, Oklahoma City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89 card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

7-Eleven 2314 N Portland Ave, Oklahoma City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.