Oklahoma City gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area
(OKLAHOMA CITY, OK) Depending on where you fill up in Oklahoma City, you could be saving up to $0.55 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, CM Food Mart at 6201 Nw 10Th St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.49 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Conoco at 7308 N May Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Oklahoma City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.71 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.49
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.53
$--
$2.75
$2.77
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.55
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.65
$--
$--
$2.89
|card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$2.79
$2.99
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.