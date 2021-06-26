Save up to $0.55 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Albuquerque

(ALBUQUERQUE, NM) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Albuquerque area offering savings of $0.55 per gallon.

Costco at 500 Eubank Blvd Se was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Alon at 3600 Wyoming Blvd Ne, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.29.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.08.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 500 Eubank Blvd Se, Albuquerque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ 3.29 $ --

Costco 1420 N Renaissance Blvd Ne, Albuquerque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ 3.24 $ --

Sam's Club 1421 N Renaissance Blvd Ne , Albuquerque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ 3.15 $ --

Sam's Club 300 Eubank Blvd Ne, Albuquerque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ 3.15 $ --

Shell 8101 Harper Rd Ne, Albuquerque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.82 $ -- $ -- $ 3.03 card card $ 3.15 $ 3.60 $ 3.90 $ 3.09

Circle K 2019 Carlisle Blvd Ne, Albuquerque

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 2.93 card card $ 3.15 $ 3.60 $ 3.90 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.