Here’s the cheapest gas in Memphis Saturday

(MEMPHIS, TN) According to Memphis gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Marathon at 2980 Thomas St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 186 N Danny Thomas Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Memphis area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.90 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Marathon 2980 Thomas St , Memphis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.87

Mapco 3333 Thomas St, Memphis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.04 $ 3.39 $ --

Amoco 2209 E Broadway St, West Memphis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 3.04 $ 3.39 $ --

Marathon 2864 Thomas St, Memphis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Valero 3330 N Thomas St, Memphis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ 3.89 $ --

Mapco 2120 Frayser Blvd, Memphis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.