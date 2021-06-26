Here’s the cheapest gas in Memphis Saturday
(MEMPHIS, TN) According to Memphis gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.50 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Marathon at 2980 Thomas St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 186 N Danny Thomas Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Memphis area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.90 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.87
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$3.04
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$3.04
$3.39
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$--
$3.89
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.