Save up to $0.43 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Tampa

(TAMPA, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Tampa area offering savings of $0.43 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Murphy Express at 3605 W Hillsborough Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.76 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to BP at 4843 W Kennedy Blvd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.19.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.88 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy Express 3605 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.13 $ 3.36 $ 3.09

Walmart 1505 N Dale Mabry Hwy, Tampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.02 $ 3.27 $ 3.03

Shell 1410 E Hillsborough Ave, Tampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.18 $ 3.48 $ 3.07

Mobil 3024 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 3333 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 4150 W Hillsborough Ave, Tampa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.17 $ 3.47 $ 3.07

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.