Save up to $0.40 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in El Paso

(EL PASO, TX) Gas prices vary across in the El Paso area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.40 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 6101 Gateway Blvd W . Regular there was listed at $2.79 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Chevron at 220 E Paisano Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.08.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 6101 Gateway Blvd W , El Paso

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 2.99 $ --

Sam's Club 7001 Gateway Blvd W , El Paso

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 4101 N Piedras St, El Paso

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.52 $ 3.73 $ --

Circle K 3910 Dyer St, El Paso

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.43 $ 3.73 $ --

Alon 5007 Alabama St, El Paso

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ --

Alon 4413 Dyer St, El Paso

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.93 $ 3.42 $ 3.73 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.