Migos‘ Culture III has finally dropped, and both critics and fans expect it to be the soundtrack of the summer. But even if the highly-anticipated album bombs, the rap trio won’t need to worry about paying the bills. Migos are set for life, thanks to their success as a group and their separate solo projects. The only question we have is which of the three stars is the wealthiest: Takeoff, Offset, or Quavo? We’re taking a look at Migos’ net worth, breaking it down by each member.