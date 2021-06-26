Louisville gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(LOUISVILLE, KY) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Louisville area offering savings of $0.41 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 3408 Bardstown Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.88 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at Marathon at 931 Dixie Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.08 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 3408 Bardstown Rd, Louisville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ 3.26 $ 2.99

Marathon 4243 Preston Hwy, Louisville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.21 $ 3.51 $ --

Thorntons 4170 Taylor Blvd, Louisville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.09

Sunoco 4406 Taylor Blvd, Louisville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 4300 Crittenden Dr, Louisville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.27 $ 3.57 $ 3.09

Shell 4309 Crittenden Dr, Louisville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.37 $ 3.67 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.