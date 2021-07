OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — A $50,000 reward is now on offer in the murder of a gas station worker in Oconee County, the sheriff's office announced on Friday. The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that they were still seeking information in the case of the killing of 23-year-old Elijah Wood, a RaceTrac worker who was shot while working on the early morning of March 19.