This is the cheapest gas in Sacramento right now
(SACRAMENTO, CA) According to Sacramento gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.94 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Snacks & Gas at 2199 El Camino Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 705 Harbor Pointe Pl, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.69.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.18 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.75
$--
$--
$3.85
|card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.85
$--
$4.15
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.89
$4.19
$4.39
$--
|card
card$3.99
$4.29
$4.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.89
$3.99
$4.09
$4.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.89
$4.05
$4.19
$3.99
|card
card$4.09
$4.25
$4.29
$3.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.89
$3.99
$4.09
$3.89
|card
card$3.99
$4.09
$4.19
$3.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.