Sacramento, CA

This is the cheapest gas in Sacramento right now

Sacramento News Watch
 14 days ago
(SACRAMENTO, CA) According to Sacramento gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.94 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Snacks & Gas at 2199 El Camino Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 705 Harbor Pointe Pl, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.69.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.18 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Snacks & Gas

2199 El Camino Ave, Sacramento
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.75
$--
$--
$3.85
card
card$3.89
$--
$--
$3.99

Costco

1600 Expo Pkwy, Sacramento
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.85
$--
$4.15
$--

Bonfare

3120 Northgate Blvd, Sacramento
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$4.19
$4.39
$--
card
card$3.99
$4.29
$4.49
$--

Pilot

2828 El Centro Rd, Sacramento
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.89
$3.99
$4.09
$4.15

Bel Air

3200 Arena Blvd, Sacramento
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$4.05
$4.19
$3.99
card
card$4.09
$4.25
$4.29
$3.99

Diamond Gas & Mart

8329 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$3.89
$3.99
$4.09
$3.89
card
card$3.99
$4.09
$4.19
$3.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

With Sacramento News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

