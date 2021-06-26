This is the cheapest gas in Sacramento right now

(SACRAMENTO, CA) According to Sacramento gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.94 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Snacks & Gas at 2199 El Camino Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 705 Harbor Pointe Pl, where a gallon of regular was selling for $4.69.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.18 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Snacks & Gas 2199 El Camino Ave, Sacramento

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.75 $ -- $ -- $ 3.85 card card $ 3.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.99

Costco 1600 Expo Pkwy, Sacramento

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.85 $ -- $ 4.15 $ --

Bonfare 3120 Northgate Blvd, Sacramento

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.19 $ 4.39 $ -- card card $ 3.99 $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ --

Pilot 2828 El Centro Rd, Sacramento

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 4.15

Bel Air 3200 Arena Blvd, Sacramento

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 4.05 $ 4.19 $ 3.99 card card $ 4.09 $ 4.25 $ 4.29 $ 3.99

Diamond Gas & Mart 8329 Folsom Blvd, Sacramento

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.89 $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 3.89 card card $ 3.99 $ 4.09 $ 4.19 $ 3.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.