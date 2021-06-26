Here’s the cheapest gas in Columbus Saturday

(COLUMBUS, OH) Depending on where you fill up in Columbus, you could be saving up to $0.48 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Circle K at 411 Georgesville Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Ohio Oil at 665 Parsons Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.97.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K 411 Georgesville Rd, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.71 $ 3.01 $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.77 $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ --

M & S 590 Georgesville Rd, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

United Dairy Farmers 1188 N Wilson Rd, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ --

Circle K 3749 Twin Creeks Dr, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.06 $ 3.46 $ 3.29

Mobil 403 Georgesville Rd, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.04 $ 3.34 $ 3.13

Sunoco 2725 W Broad St, Columbus

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.