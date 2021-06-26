Here’s the cheapest gas in Cincinnati Saturday

(CINCINNATI, OH) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Cincinnati area offering savings of $0.61 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at IGA Express at 501 Licking Pike. Regular there was listed at $2.64 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.25 at Shell at 2760 River Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.96.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

IGA Express 501 Licking Pike, Wilder

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

United Dairy Farmers 509 Licking Pike, Wilder

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.25

United Dairy Farmers 3410 Madison Pike, Fort Wright

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.25

Speedway 3395 Madison Pike, Fort Wright

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.25

Thorntons 3490 Madison Pike, Edgewood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.25

United Dairy Farmers 1135 Steffen Ln, Wilder

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.64 $ 2.94 $ 3.29 $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.