Here’s the cheapest gas in Jacksonville Saturday
(JACKSONVILLE, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Jacksonville area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sun Express at 3610 Beach Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 2990 Rayford St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.89 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$3.19
|card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.39
$3.49
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.16
$3.46
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.16
$3.46
$3.07
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$3.46
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.