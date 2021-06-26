Here’s the cheapest gas in Jacksonville Saturday

(JACKSONVILLE, FL) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Jacksonville area offering savings of $0.30 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sun Express at 3610 Beach Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 2990 Rayford St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.89 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sun Express 3610 Beach Blvd, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.19 card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.19

Safari Food Store 6015 Norwood Ave, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.39 $ 3.49 $ --

RaceWay 1040 Golfair Blvd, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 3.09

RaceWay 7304 Lem Turner Rd, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 3.07

Speedway 7403 Lem Turner Rd , Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.46 $ --

BP 6845 Arlington Expy, Jacksonville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.