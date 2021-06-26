Rokita and Melton battle over Critical Race Theory

Kentucky is lucky to have a public servant like Education Commissioner Jason Glass. On Tuesday, he beamed in from his vacation to explain clearly and concisely to members of the Interim Education Committee what critical race theory is and what it is not — most of all, NOT being taught in Kentucky schools. He also explained the concept of equity — the idea that we help students who are at a disadvantage — although we’d hope that as education committee members, they already had some grasp on it. He suggested that instead of muzzling teachers with abstract language, legislators should pass a law requiring that dissenting viewpoints be taught on controversial topics. (That could bring its own confusion: “Jim Crow laws created legal segregation, disenfranchised and terrorized Black people across the South, but not everyone agrees they created a framework of systemic racism.” Um, ok).