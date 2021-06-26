Save $0.52 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Milwaukee
(MILWAUKEE, WI) Depending on where you fill up in Milwaukee, you could be saving up to $0.52 per gallon on gas.
Amstar at 5706 W Bluemound Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 350 N Plankinton Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Milwaukee area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.01 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.