Save $0.52 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Milwaukee

(MILWAUKEE, WI) Depending on where you fill up in Milwaukee, you could be saving up to $0.52 per gallon on gas.

Amstar at 5706 W Bluemound Rd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.87 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at BP at 350 N Plankinton Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Milwaukee area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.01 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Amstar 5706 W Bluemound Rd, Milwaukee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.27 $ 3.67 $ --

Amstar 6005 W Vliet St, Wauwatosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ --

Speedway 9200 W Bluemound Rd, Wauwatosa

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ --

Unbranded 2304 W Fond Du Lac Ave, Milwaukee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Stop N Shop 2906 W Fond Du Lac Ave, Milwaukee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

SP Mart 5926 W Beloit Rd, West Allis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.64 $ 3.09

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.