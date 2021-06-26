Save $0.41 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Orlando

(ORLANDO, FL) Gas prices vary across in the Orlando area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.41 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Costco at 4696 Gardens Park Blvd. Regular there was listed at $2.68 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.09 at Sunoco at 2610 Edgewater Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.89.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 4696 Gardens Park Blvd, Orlando

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ -- $ 2.86 $ --

Walmart Neighborhood Market 906 Lee Rd, Orlando

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.68 $ 2.98 $ 3.28 $ 2.89

BJ's 4697 Millenia Plaza Way, Orlando

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ 2.91 $ --

Sam's Club 7701 E Colonial Dr, Orlando

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ 3.04 $ --

CITGO 5300 Curry Ford Rd, Orlando

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.21 $ 3.59 $ --

Pure Fuel 3518 Curry Ford Rd, Orlando

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 2.75

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.