Here’s the cheapest gas in Tucson Saturday

(TUCSON, AZ) Depending on where you fill up in Tucson, you could be saving up to $1.14 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 1650 E Tucson Marketplace Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.55 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 880 W Saint Marys Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.69.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.90.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Costco 1650 E Tucson Marketplace Blvd, Tucson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ -- $ 3.09 $ --

QuikTrip 2802 N 1St Ave, Tucson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ 2.76 $ 3.01 $ 2.89

ARCO 802 W Speedway Blvd, Tucson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.55 $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.59 $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.03

ARCO 2800 N Oracle Rd, Tucson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.55 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89 card card $ 2.59 $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 2.93

QuikTrip 3200 N Oracle Rd, Tucson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ 2.80 $ 3.05 $ 2.89

QuikTrip 1425 W Grant Rd, Tucson

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.55 $ 2.79 $ 3.05 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.