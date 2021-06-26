Indianapolis gas at $2.89 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(INDIANAPOLIS, IN) Gas prices vary across in the Indianapolis area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.38 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Pilot at 4607 S Harding St. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.27 at Thorntons at 5760 Crawfordsville Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.09.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Pilot 4607 S Harding St, Indianapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.34 $ 3.72 $ 3.55 card card $ 3.14 $ 3.42 $ 3.70 $ 3.55

Mr Fuel 4610 S Harding St, Indianapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.34 $ 3.72 $ 3.54 card card $ 3.14 $ 3.42 $ 3.70 $ 3.54

Flying J 1720 Thompson Rd, Indianapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.34 $ 3.72 $ 3.55 card card $ 3.14 $ 3.42 $ 3.70 $ 3.55

Phillips 66 2502 N Sherman Ave, Indianapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ 3.67 $ --

Marathon 2160 S Meridian St , Indianapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ -- card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

Phillips 66 2301 Madison Ave, Indianapolis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.60 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.70 $ 3.29

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.