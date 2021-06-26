Cancel
Wichita, KS

No severe weather today- spotty showers/storms

By Dean Jones
KWCH.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Mostly cloudy to partly cloudy skies across Kansas today, with spotty showers and a few storms. Any storms that develop this afternoon are not expected to produce severe weather. More heavy rain is possible across southeast Kansas over the next few days as a cold front becomes stationary across central Kansas. Flood Watch and Flood Warnings remain in place for southeast Kansas through Sunday morning. The additional cloud cover and moisture will keep temperatures below normal (low 90s) for late June with highs only in the 80s this weekend.

