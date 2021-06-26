Gas savings: The cheapest station in St. Louis

(ST. LOUIS, MO) According to St. Louis gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.52 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Phillips 66 at 1655 S Jefferson Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.77 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.29 at BP at 2419 State St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.91.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Phillips 66 1655 S Jefferson Ave, St Louis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 2.97 $ 3.17 $ --

Phillips 66 2327 Gravois Ave, St Louis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ 3.09 $ 3.17 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.77 $ 2.97 $ 3.17 $ 2.89

Phillips 66 4500 N Broadway, St Louis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 2.97 $ 3.17 $ 2.99

ZX 4216 W Natural Bridge Ave, St Louis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 2.97 $ 3.17 $ --

Mobil 4956 St Louis Ave, St Louis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 2.99

ZX 1620 Union Blvd, St Louis

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.78 $ 2.98 $ 3.18 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.