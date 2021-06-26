Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We saw low temperatures this morning in the upper 60s to low 70s with dense fog in some of our eastern and southern CSRA counties. Our usual summer pattern is expected this weekend with hot and humid conditions. Try to get outdoor plans in early in the day today. Scattered downpours and storms are expected this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s. Feel like temperatures will be in the 90s. Winds will be out of the southeast between 5-10 mph.